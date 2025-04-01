Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — According to Numbeo’s 2025 Crime and Safety Index, Armenia is ranked as the 8th safest country in the world.

Armenia earned a safety score of 77.9, placing it 8th on the list

Andorra tops the list with a score of 84.7, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.5, and Qatar in third place with 84.2.

Among neighboring countries: Azerbaijan ranks 33rd with a score of 68.2, Iran is 93rd with 49.5; Turkey is 57th with 58.8 and Georgia ranks 21st with 73.7.

Meanwhile, Venezuela, Papua New Guinea and Haiti have been ranked as least safe countries in the world.

In Numbeo’s 2024 index, published in November 2024, Armenia was also ranked 8th with a score of 77.8.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Astrophysicists Detect a New Bright Star

Astrophysicists at the University of Santiago de Compostela (Spain) and the Byurakan…

Joan Agajanian Quinn Honored by California Arts Council

SACRAMENTO — Arts activist Joan Agajanian Quinn was honored as the longest…

Filmmaker and Composer Sarky Mouradian Has Passed Away

Sarky Mouradian a filmmaker, television host, and music composer has passed away…

Tsarukian Calls For ‘Immediate’ Regime Change

YEREVAN — Responding to a government crackdown, Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader…