YEREVAN — According to Numbeo’s 2025 Crime and Safety Index, Armenia is ranked as the 8th safest country in the world.

Armenia earned a safety score of 77.9, placing it 8th on the list

Andorra tops the list with a score of 84.7, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.5, and Qatar in third place with 84.2.

Among neighboring countries: Azerbaijan ranks 33rd with a score of 68.2, Iran is 93rd with 49.5; Turkey is 57th with 58.8 and Georgia ranks 21st with 73.7.

Meanwhile, Venezuela, Papua New Guinea and Haiti have been ranked as least safe countries in the world.

In Numbeo’s 2024 index, published in November 2024, Armenia was also ranked 8th with a score of 77.8.