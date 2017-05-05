Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to Provide 4-Room Apartment to Family of Newborn Quintuplets

ETCHMIADZIN (Armenpress) — With the blessing of Catholicos of All Armenians Karegin II, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin will provide a 4-room apartment to Karapetyan family where on May 3 quintuplets – 4 girls and 1 boy were born.

“The Armenian Church always keeps in spotlight the issues of large families by trying to provide them material assistance in addition to spiritual care. Being informed about the living conditions of this family, His Holiness Karegin II made a decision to assist them and contribute to the peaceful and tranquil childhood of the babies”, spokesman of the Catholicos of All Armenians Vahram Melikyan told Armenpress.

Asked where the apartment will be located in, the spokesman said this issue is currently being discussed with Karapetyan family. “We cannot provide further details for now”.

On May 3 the town of Metsamor was celebrating as the local Karapetyan family welcomed quintuplets – 4 girls and 1 boy. The local official informed that the family lives in a dormitory.