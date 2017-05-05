Top Posts
Home Armenia Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to Provide 4-Room Apartment to Family of Newborn Quintuplets
ArmeniaLifestyleNews

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to Provide 4-Room Apartment to Family of Newborn Quintuplets

May 5, 2017

ETCHMIADZIN (Armenpress) — With the blessing of Catholicos of All Armenians Karegin II, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin will provide a 4-room apartment to Karapetyan family where on May 3 quintuplets – 4 girls and 1 boy were born.

“The Armenian Church always keeps in spotlight the issues of large families by trying to provide them material assistance in addition to spiritual care. Being informed about the living conditions of this family, His Holiness Karegin II made a decision to assist them and contribute to the peaceful and tranquil childhood of the babies”, spokesman of the Catholicos of All Armenians Vahram Melikyan told Armenpress.

Asked where the apartment will be located in, the spokesman said this issue is currently being discussed with Karapetyan family. “We cannot provide further details for now”.

On May 3 the town of Metsamor was celebrating as the local Karapetyan family welcomed quintuplets – 4 girls and 1 boy. The local official informed that the family lives in a dormitory.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Jackie Speier and David Valadao are New Co-chairs of Congressional Armenian Caucus

July 14, 2016

Aram Khachaturian Year Kicks Off in Los Angeles

July 3, 2013

Bako Sahakian: The Presidential Elections Marked a New Victory on the Path of Building a Legal State

July 23, 2012

Members of the U.S. Congress Condemned Atrocities in Azerbaijan in 1988-1990

March 16, 2012

100th Anniversary Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide to be held in Times Square on April 26

March 21, 2015

Killer of Hrant Dink Appeals to Testify in ‘Criminal Organization’ Leg of Case

November 18, 2015

Aram Mp3 to Represent Armenia at Eurovision 2014

January 3, 2014

Turkish Foreign Office Prepares Report Against Armenian Genocide

February 21, 2011

Post-WWI American Medical Philanthropy Highlighted at Library of Congress Armenian Lecture Series

May 20, 2015

Anthony Slide to Present Oldest Genocide Film, Ravished Armenia

March 21, 2016

Leave a Reply























 