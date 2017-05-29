Mkhitaryan Awarded With an Order for his ‘Services to Armenia’

YEREVAN — President Serzh Sargskian has awarded Armenian National Football Team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan with 1st degree Order for “Services to the Motherland” on the occasion of the Republic Day on May 28, reports Armenpress.

The Armenia captain received the order for his ‘brilliant performances and for worthily presenting Armenia to the world.’

After the awards ceremony, Mkhitaryan told reporters he is very proud of being awarded by the President, and expressed hope this will contribute to the development of Armenian sport in future as well.

Asked which of his goals can be compared with the President’s Order, Mkhitaryan said: “I will not compare it with any of the goals, they are incomparable”.

Asked what the President told him while awarding the Order, Mkhitaryan said the President thanked for presenting Armenia at best in the world and congratulated on being awarded with the Order.

Commenting on his decision to raise the Armenian flag after Europe League Final, Mkhtaryan said it is everyone’s duty to raise the Armenian flag. “It’s always an honor for me to raise the Armenian flag in different places. I had that idea long ago and finally I managed to do it as we won the Europe League”, Mkhitaryan said.