Archbishop Aram Ateshian Resigns as General Vicar of Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul

May 24, 2017

ISTANBUL — Archbishop Aram Ateshian, General Vicar of Armenian Patriarch of Turkey, has stepped down, Istanbul-based Agos newspaper reports.

For a while, Armenians of Turkey have been making efforts for holding patriarchal election.

According to church customs, seat of general vicar must be eliminated in order to launch the election process.

After the debates in Armenian society, Archbishop Aram Ateshian, General Vicar of Armenian Patriarch of Turkey, came together with a group of foundation executives and benefactors today.

The executives who were present at the meeting stated that Ateshian has resigned.

Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey is expected to release an official statement concerning the resignation.

