Top Posts
Home Artsakh Bodies of Azerbaijani Soldiers Recovered from No-Man’s Land
ArtsakhFeaturedNews

Bodies of Azerbaijani Soldiers Recovered from No-Man’s Land

February 27, 2017

STEPANAKERT — The bodies of the dead Azeri soldiers were evacuated from the no man’s land at about 17:00 on February 27, under an agreement reached between the parties with the mediation of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICTC), Artsakh Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry officially confirmed on Monday that at least five Azerbaijani soldiers were killed by Armenian forces over the weekend in what was the worst fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh in almost a year.

The ministry identified all of them and also effectively acknowledged that they died in the no-man’s land on the Karabakh “line of contact.”

According to Azerbaijani media reports, one of those servicemen, Aqsin Abdullayev, had the military rank of major. Karabakh Defense Army claimed earlier that Abdullayev was the chief of reconnaissance of an Azerbaijani army brigade.

The Karabakh Defense Army units repelled Azerbaijani attacks at two sections of the frontline early on Saturday. It said Azerbaijani commando units used demining equipment to try to seize its positions there but were pushed back, suffering significant casualties in the process. No Karabakh Armenian soldiers were killed or wounded in the fighting, it said.

The Azerbaijani military claimed, however, that it was the Armenians who attempted to capture more “beneficial positions.” It admitted combat deaths in within its ranks but did not specify their number until Monday morning.

The Karabakh Armenian army dismissed the Azerbaijani version of events, saying the fact that the bodies of the Azerbaijani soldiers were left lying in the no-man’s land only proves that they had gone on the offensive. It also released night-vision footage purportedly showing Azerbaijani troops coming under precise artillery fire while trying unsuccessfully to cross the frontline.

1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

National Council of Churches Calls on President Obama to Restore Stability to the Armenian Communities of Kessab

March 28, 2014

Ragip Zarakolu: I Cannot Go Against My Conscience

December 10, 2013

Armenia Insists On Lower Russian Gas Price

February 4, 2016

Florida Atlantic University Conducts First Public Teacher Workshop on the Armenian Genocide in South Florida

February 20, 2015

Kerry Lavrov and Ayrault to Host Armenian-Azeri Summit

May 14, 2016

Armenian Government Submits Bill Recognizing Independence of Nagorno-Karabak Republic

May 5, 2016

One Azeri Soldier Captured after Failed Infiltration Attempt at Karabakh Frontlines

February 1, 2017

AMAA Partners in Job Opportunities to the New Graduates of Armenia, Mostly Displaced from Syria and Ukraine

September 18, 2015

Paros Foundation Completes Work at the Hatsik Village School

March 3, 2016

Dr. Ronald Marchese to Speak at Fresno State on “Treasures of Faith: Sacred Objects from the Armenian Churches of Constantinople”

January 10, 2013

1 comment

Ara Sarafian September 13, 2017 at 11:28 pm

I recommend the film Voskan Yerevantsi by Hakob Papazyan to diaspora Armenians. It has been dubbed into English and is a fascinating film-documentary. AGBU London just premiered it.

Reply

Leave a Comment























 