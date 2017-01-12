Armenia Fund Provides Technology Assistance to National Library of Armenia

YEREVAN — With support from Argentinean-Armenian benefactor Hovsep Tahta, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has donated five computers and one server to the National Library of Armenia. This is the second technology-assistance project for the institution to be carried out through the support of the benefactor. In 2013, Tahta donated a large-format scanner, a server, and 15 computers to the library.

“During his visit to the library last year, as Mr. Tahta was being shown the periodicals and other publications we’ve been digitizing, he was deeply moved when he recognized a newspaper from his childhood — published in Istanbul, it was the newspaper which his father used to read at home,” said Tigran Zargaryan, director of the National Library of Armenia, and continued, “Subsequently Mr. Tahta decided to help expand our library’s digitization capabilities.”

Zargaryan added that thanks to the scanner donated by the benefactor, to date 2 million Armenian-press pages and 6,650 Armenian books (comprising a total of 1.7 million pages) have been digitized and are now accessible online.

Currently the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is building a kindergarten in Noragyugh, a village in Artsakh’s Askeran Region, through Tahta’s sponsorship.