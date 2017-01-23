Aliyev: Armenia’s Existence as an Independent State is a Formality

BAKU (Mediamax) — President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev once again has made inflammatory anti-Armenian statements.

Trend reports that at a meeting with servicemen today the Azeri President said, “Armenia’s existence on the global map as an independent state is just a formality.”

“We have been an independent country for 25 years, and we achieved that without any help from the outside and without clinging, unlike some other countries, to someone’s skirts. Today we have to say openly that Armenia’s existence on the global map as an independent state is just a formality. Armenia is a dependent state, it cannot define its future by itself,” President of Azerbaijan said.

“For many years Armenia spread myths about its army, claiming they had an unbeatable one. The April fights showed which army is unbeatable. Despite Armenia’s reluctance to admit the bitter defeat, it has to. It was after the April fights that many high-level military people and the Defense Minister himself lost their positions. It was the result of the April fights,” Ilham Aliyev said.

Touching on the NK issue settlement, President of Azerbaijan said that “Nagorno-Karabakh will never be recognized independent. If anyone is waiting for it, they shouldn’t. That will never happen”.

Aliyev said that the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh can only be possible within the Azerbaijani state. “This is the resolution of the conflict, and the sooner the Armenian leadership understands this, the better it will be for them.” Aliyev said.