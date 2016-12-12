Ararat Foundation To Rebuild And Reconstruct Karvajar’s Cultural Center in Artsakh

LOS ANGELES — Ararat Foundation will be carrying out extensive renovations and construction at the Cultural Center in New Shahumyan’s Karvajar district of Artsakh, starting in early Spring of 2017. The plans have been drawn and the cost analysis has been determined.

Currently the cultural center is in a state of severe disrepair. The old and torn down 300 seat auditorium will be renovated into a modern facility featuring high standard amenities; a new roof, doors and windows, renovated floors, a new stage with lighting and sound systems, 8 new constructed lavatories, a septic tank, new electricity and heating systems, a redesigned entrance and a renovated yard. 3000 square ft. (304 square meters) of new construction will also include 7 art studios which will be added to the old structure to aid multi-functional emendation to serve the community at a higher capacity.

By rebuilding Karvajar’s Cultural Center we will all be building a better future for the community and the entire region by creating job opportunities not only for local construction workers who will aid in the rebuilding process, but also for music and art instructors. This project will also provide the talented children of that region with opportunities to learn about their rich culture and a place where they can grow up knowing that they have bright future ahead of them.

Karvajar’s Cultural Center is envisioned to be the future performing art center of the New Shahumyan Region which includes 15 communities. The entire region of New Shahumyan with Karvajar being the region’s capital, is in urgent need of housing development and creation of jobs. In the years 2015 and 2016 alone, Ararat Foundation has provided donations worth over $120,000 of humanitarian goods, namely new clothing, household and school items to the entire population of this region.

For this amazing and multipurpose project your donation help is urgently needed. Please be part of this noble cause by joining us in Rebuilding Artsakh Together! Please visit www.AraratFoundation.org and make your donation at http://gofundme.com/Help-Build -Karvajar-s-Cultural-Center

Established in 2005 in Los Angeles, California, “Ararat Foundation” is a non profit 501 (c)(3) organization which carries public service programs in upholding the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian projects. Ararat Foundation’s Mission is: To Ignite Passion, To Spread Respect and To Help the Needy.