Four Literary Evenings with Dr. Marc Nichanian

GLENDALE — Abril Bookstore and Roslin Art Gallery present four different opportunities to meet with author and Armenian Studies professor visiting from abroad, Dr. Marc Nichanian at 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA . On Friday, AUGUST 12, 2016 at 7:30 pm, Dr. Nichanian will present a lecture in Armenian followed by a panel discussion about the r ole of the review GAM in fostering critical discourse in the Diaspora. On Saturday, August 13, at 4:00 pm, Dr. Nichanian will discuss a book he has edited, Երբ դրախտը դարձաւ դժոխք (When Paradise Became Hell), written by Setrak Baghdoyan. On Sunday, AUGUST 14 , at 5:00 pm, Dr. Nichanian will present his newly published book, Պատկեր, պատում, պատմութիւն: Փիլիսոփայական բարեկամութիւն մը (Image Story History) followed by a panel discussion in Armenian. On Thursday, AUGUST 18 , at 7:30 pm, there will be a discussion in English about his book, Mourning Philology: Art and Religion at the Margins of the Ottoman Empire. Admission is free.

Dr. Marc Nichanian is a graduate of the University of Stasbourg and the École Nationale des Langues Orientales Vivantes. He was Professor of Armenian Studies at Columbia University from 1996 to 2007 and is currently Visiting Professor at Sabanci University, Istanbul, in the Department of Cultural Studies. He has published six volumes of Gam, an Armenian language journal of literary analysis and translation; an extensive bibliography of and three volumes of criticism on Hagop Oshagan; a volume on the history of Armenian langauge, Ages et usages de la langue armenienne; and French translations from Armenian (Khrakhouni) and English (Vahakn Dadrian). His publications in English include Mourning Philology, The Historiographic Perversion and Writers of Disaster. Recently, his Armenian language works have been published in Yerevan, the latest being Պատկեր, պատում, պատմութիւն i: Փիլիսոփայական բարեկամութիւն մը.

Presented by Abril Bookstore and Roslin Art Gallery as part of The Art of Diaspora / Քննադատական Գործօնproject.