Armenia Routs Guatemala 7-1 in Friendly

LOS ANGELES — Armenia beat Guatemala 7-1 in a weekend friendly played at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles, as part of preparations for the FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament commencing in September. The win marks the greatest victory in the team’s history.

Less than 10 minutes intothe game a free-kick goal by Carlos Ruiz put Armenia in an early hole. But Borussia Dortmund Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his Armenia side held their resolve.

After being behind for over a half-hour, Mkhitaryan scored the first of his three goals on the night to equalize,.

Edgar Manucharyan put Armenia ahead just before the halftime off an assist from Mkhitaryan, signaling the floodgates were just about to open. Mkhitaryan scored in the 60th and 70th minute to complete his hat trick.

It was his second tally that was perhaps one of the best goals Mkhitaryan has ever scored. Intercepting a long throw from the Guatemala keeper, Mkhitaryan raced the ball up the left side of the pitch before sending a chip shot on goal from the left edge of the 18-yard box. The ball, much to Mkhitaryan’s surprise, arched over the keeper and into the net.

Mkhitaryan’s speed led to his third goal of the night, beating the Guatemala keeper to the ball at the edge of the penalty area. He proceeded to round the keeper and a pair of defenders before slotting a calm finish into a vacant net.

Two more Armenia goals, both assisted by the Dortmund winger, solidified a historic victory for Armenia; the largest in history.