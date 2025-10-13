Author
YEREVAN — The Women’s Resource Center NGO has condemned the misogynistic remarks made by Armenia’s second president, Robert Kocharyan, during a press conference. His comments, directed at Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, included demeaning references equating being a woman with weakness.

The organization called for an end to the use of womanhood as a form of insult or humiliation in political confrontations.

“The use of sexist and misogynistic language instead of substantive political discussion reflects a profound disrespect for the principles of human dignity. Using women or their sexuality as a tool for insult or mockery is not political critique—it is violence that normalizes discrimination and reinforces gender stereotypes,” the statement read.

The Center reminded Kocharyan that:

“We have repeatedly stated that being a woman and having a free sexual life is not shameful. It is unacceptable to portray womanhood or sexuality as a sign of weakness through humorous insinuations.”

The organization once again urged all political figures to refrain from sexist remarks and to focus on substantive political issues instead.

“Stop viewing women as inferior beings in your political rivalries. The future of Armenia will be built on equality and respect, not on outdated patriarchal norms,” the statement concluded.

