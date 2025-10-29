Up next
WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. government plans to establish the first working groups with Armenia and Azerbaijan by the end of this year, according to the Azerbaijani news agency Report, citing the U.S. Department of State’s press service.

“The United States is committed to implementing the historic declarations and memorandums of understanding signed in Washington on August 8,” the State Department stated, welcoming the recent substantive dialogue and practical steps between Azerbaijan and Armenia concerning border delimitation, demining, and the development of infrastructure supporting the TRIPP initiative.

The State Department also praised Azerbaijan’s recent decision to allow the transit of goods through its territory to Armenia, as well as the meeting held in Yerevan between representatives of the two countries’ civil societies.

“The United States’ initiatives, along with these efforts, will attract private investment and usher in a new era of prosperity for Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other countries,” the State Department told the Azerbaijani agency.

