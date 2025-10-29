Up next
YEREVAN — The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, sent a message to the participants of the 12th plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly taking place in Yerevan. Her message was presented during the session by Otrun Perkauskinen, Deputy Director of the EU’s External Action Service.

In her address, Kallas discussed the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the prospects for regional stability.

“For Armenia and Azerbaijan, we also have a success story. The historic step taken in Washington on August 8 has brought the region closer to stability and lasting peace. We support the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and demonstrate our open commitment to guiding the region toward sustainable peace, prosperity, and development,” the message stated.

According to Kallas, the ongoing normalization process promises to open unprecedented economic opportunities:
“At this stage, the normalization process promises the opening of unprecedented economic opportunities — opening of borders, creation of cross-border connections. This will also deepen people-to-people contact and mutual trust,” noted the EU High Representative.

She also referred to the deepening relations between Armenia and the European Union.
“Recent developments in our bilateral relations show that Armenia is coming closer to us through its shared values and democratic principles,” Kallas said in her message.

