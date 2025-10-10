LA CANADA — Stephanie’s Art Gallery proudly presents TIMELESS STROKES: The Oil Paintings of HRAIR, a solo exhibition celebrating the luminous work of Lebanese-Armenian artist HRAIR. Internationally recognized for his expressive depictions of horses and dynamic human figures, HRAIR brings his vibrant vision and masterful technique to Los Angeles for a limited engagement from October 18 to October 28, 2025.

HRAIR has arrived in Los Angeles to personally attend the opening reception on Saturday, October 18, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, offering collectors and art lovers a rare opportunity to meet the artist and experience his creative journey firsthand.

Known for his extraordinary ability to capture movement, emotion, and energy, HRAIR’s paintings transcend traditional realism, blending bold texture, rich color, and symbolic abstraction. His signature technique—layering oil paint with intricate impasto and rhythmic linework—creates an almost sculptural surface that shimmers with light and vitality. Each stroke reveals his deep connection to the spirit of his subjects, especially his celebrated horses, which embody strength, freedom, and grace.

HRAIR’s works are a fusion of Middle Eastern warmth and European artistic sophistication, shaped by his years of exploration and devotion to fine art. His horses and figures emerge from a symphony of color—golden tones, earthy textures, and hints of celestial blue—capturing both the physical power and the inner soul of his subjects.

Over the course of his distinguished career, HRAIR’s art has been exhibited internationally and collected by admirers across continents. His work continues to inspire those who see painting as not just an image, but an experience—a dialogue between artist, subject, and viewer.

This special exhibition at Stephanie’s Art Gallery will feature more than 25 original works by HRAIR, all available for acquisition. Guests are invited to join for an afternoon of art, conversation, and inspiration, and to celebrate the timeless beauty of one of the region’s most gifted painters.

Exhibition Details:

Title: TIMELESS STROKES: The Oil Paintings of HRAIR

Dates: October 18 – 28, 2025

Opening Artist Reception: Saturday, October 18 | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Stephanie’s Art Gallery, 466 Foothill Blvd, La Cañada Flintridge, CA