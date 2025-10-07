YEREVAN — During the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen on October 2, the issue of the use of the term “Zangezur Corridor” was discussed. Armenia reaffirmed that the statement made by the President of Azerbaijan in no way pertains to the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

This was reported by Nazeli Baghdasaryan, spokesperson for the Prime Minister of Armenia, in response to a written inquiry from Armenpress.

“The President of Azerbaijan once again used the term ‘Zangezur Corridor’ during his speech at the meeting of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala. What is your reaction, and was this topic discussed during the Pashinyan–Aliyev meeting in Copenhagen?”

“As is evident from the press releases issued by both sides following the Copenhagen meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan, both parties acknowledged that the TRIPP initiative pertains to the territory of Armenia. Consequently, there is and can be no other project concerning the territory of the Republic of Armenia,” Baghdasaryan stated.

She emphasized that the issue was indeed discussed during the Copenhagen meeting, and Armenia reiterates that the statement made by the President of Azerbaijan cannot in any way refer to the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

“The only projects being implemented within the Republic of Armenia are the TRIPP and ‘Crossroads of Peace’ initiatives, both of which are clearly established in several international agreements,” Baghdasaryan concluded.