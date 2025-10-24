Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States, Narek Mkrtchyan, met with U.S. Congressman Jim Costa (Democrat, California).

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Congressman for his long-standing service and pro-Armenian activities within the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

The meeting focused on prospects for strengthening cooperation within the framework of the agreement signed between Armenia and the State of California, emphasizing the importance of deepening economic ties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Marks 94th Anniversary of the First Republic

SARTARAPAT — President Serzh Sarkisian, accompanied by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme…

Yerevan’s Participation in Rome Statute Strains Armenia-Russia Relations – Zakharova

MOSCOW – Yerevan’s decision to participate in the Rome Statute “against the…

Azerbaijan and Turkey Start Joint Military Exercises

KONYA, Turkey — Turkey and Azerbaijan have launched joint air force exercises…

LA County Public Health Dept. COVID-19 Armenian Update- 5/20/2020

LOS ANGELES – With 57 new deaths in the past 24 hours,…