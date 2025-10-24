WASHINGTON, DC — Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States, Narek Mkrtchyan, met with U.S. Congressman Jim Costa (Democrat, California).

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Congressman for his long-standing service and pro-Armenian activities within the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

The meeting focused on prospects for strengthening cooperation within the framework of the agreement signed between Armenia and the State of California, emphasizing the importance of deepening economic ties.