TORONTO, ON – The Zoryan Institute is pleased to announce the successful digitization of its invaluable Zabelle C. Boyajian Collection thanks to the generous support of Peter Turpanjian and his family. As a researcher, Mr. Turpanjian generously sponsored the digitized of the collection to grant access not only for his work, but researchers to follow as well.

Zabelle C. Boyajian was born in 1873 in Diarbekir (modern-day Diyarbakır, Turkey). Her father, Tovmas Boyajian, was an important Armenian figure who led the Diyarbekir Protestant church and served as a British vice-consul. Zabelle Boyajian was sent to Cyprus following the Hamidian massacres to assist in organizing an industrial home for Armenian widows and orphans and to care for the sick and wounded. In 1896, she moved to England and enrolled at the Slade School of Fine Art, where she studied painting and would go on to become an accomplished artist, writer, and poet.

She is perhaps best remembered for Armenian Legends and Poems, an anthology that she compiled, translated, and illustrated, bringing Armenian folklore to an English-speaking audience. She considered Gilgamesh: A Dream of Eternal Quest to be her most important literary contribution; however, she also authored a series of creative works, including a drama titled Etchmiadzin (excerpts of which are included in the collection below). Her artwork was exhibited internationally, and she maintained a vibrant career at the intersections of art, literature, and cultural advocacy until her death in 1957. Her legacy offers insights into the experiences of Armenians during the late Ottoman period, the Armenian diaspora in England, and the role of women in the cultural and intellectual life of the early 20th century.

While the Zoryan Institute is widely recognized for its work on genocide and human rights studies, this archival collection reflects its dedication to the study of diaspora-homeland relations as well.

The Zabelle C. Boyajian Collection housed at the Zoryan Institute comprises six archival boxes of materials, including personal correspondence, creative writings (both published and unpublished), watercolour paintings and drawings, reviews of her work, photographs, Armenian newspapers and magazines, and a unique selection of 19th-century British consular papers from Diarbekir. The materials are primarily in English and Armenian, with some items in German and other European languages.

To learn more about how to access the Zabelle C. Boyajian Collection, submit a formal archival request on Zoryan website here: https://zoryaninstitute.org/publications/#resources.