YEREVAN — President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia received Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of Belgium. The President warmly welcomed the Queen’s visit to Armenia and highly praised her leadership as an advocate for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“It is a great honor for us to host you. The purpose of your visit—to promote the UN Sustainable Development Goals—will undoubtedly be very beneficial for the Republic of Armenia as we strive to fully meet our commitments for 2030. We highly appreciate your leadership in this field and your dedication to addressing such important global issues,” said President Khachaturyan.

Queen Mathilde expressed her gratitude for the warm reception, noting that she was deeply impressed by Armenia and pleased to be visiting the country as part of her mission to promote the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ongoing programs within the framework of the SDGs and steps being taken to further advance them. Both parties emphasized the importance of education as a cornerstone for overcoming global humanitarian challenges and ensuring the sustainable development of societies.

The conversation also touched upon Armenia–Belgium bilateral relations. The importance of expanding cooperation in the field of high technology, promoting innovative solutions, and implementing joint initiatives was underlined. President Khachaturyan noted that the partnership between Armenia and Belgium—built on mutual trust—could reach a new level, particularly in the areas of science, education, and digital technologies.

The two sides exchanged views regarding the upcoming COP-17 Biodiversity Conference and the European Political Community Summit to be held in Armenia in 2026. It was noted that Armenia approaches international environmental initiatives with a strong sense of responsibility and seeks to be an active participant in global efforts aimed at addressing environmental challenges. The importance of global solidarity in preserving biodiversity and ensuring environmental sustainability was stressed.

The discussion also highlighted the ongoing efforts to establish peace in the region. Both sides reaffirmed that peace and cooperation are core values of international relations and essential prerequisites for the progress of states and peoples.