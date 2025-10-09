A showcase of leading voices in film, television, and the Oscars, followed by Q&A and reception

PASADENA — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) will host a special panel spotlighting Armenian Americans in film, entertainment, and media on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 4:00 PM at the iconic University Club of Pasadena. The program builds on the momentum of the Assembly’s 2025 Advocacy Summit in Washington, D.C., which featured Emmy Award–winning actor Joe Manganiello.

The evening will feature an engaging discussion with award-winning creatives and industry leaders, followed by an audience Q&A, recognition of rising leaders, and a reception with hosted bar and appetizers.

Featured Panelists

Michael Agbabian — Co-President, Mission Control Media; 30-year television veteran and alumnus of the Assembly’s Terjenian-Thomas Washington, D.C. Internship Program. Producer of numerous hit game shows and reality series.

Michael Goorjian — Emmy Award–winning actor, writer, and director of the Oscar-shortlisted film Amerikatsi, shot entirely in Armenia. His work brings the Armenian experience to a global cinematic audience.

Teni Melidonian — Chief Oscars Officer, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; alumna of the Assembly’s Terjenian-Thomas Internship Program. A key leader behind the world’s most prestigious awards ceremony.

Sona Movsesian — Longtime assistant and collaborator to late-night icon Conan O’Brien; a driving force behind O’Brien’s podcast and radio productions, blending humor, media savvy, and cultural pride.

Moderator: Armen Karaoghlanian, Founder of the Armenian Film Society, whose advocacy and deep passion for cinema uniquely position him to lead this timely conversation.

“I’m thrilled to be sharing the stage with this incredible panel of Armenians. Everyone is a testament to the creativity and tenacity of our culture. I’m sure I’ll be hit with a bout of imposter syndrome before getting up there,” said panelist Sona Movsesian, Executive Assistant to Conan O’Brien.

Panelists will reflect on their professional journeys, the responsibility and impact of representation, and how they are using their platforms to advocate for Armenia—now and in the future.

Event Details

What: Armenian Americans in Entertainment & Media — Panel, Q&A, and Reception

When: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 4:00 PM

Where: University Club of Pasadena

Who: Open to Assembly members and the public

Proceeds: Benefit the Assembly’s advocacy, education, and research programs

Registration: Space is limited and early reservations are encouraged. Please register for the panel and reception via the Armenian Assembly of America website.