YEREVAN (Arka) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has outlined the main priorities of the Armenian side in further implementation of the November 10 trilateral statement on ending the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 10, 2020.

In his words, the first priority is the full implementation of the 8th point of the statement, which calls for a complete exchange of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees, as well as the bodies of the killed soldiers and civilians.

“Extensive search and rescue operations in the war zone are also important for us,” Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The second priority is the unblocking of the entire economic and transport infrastructure in the region, which means both transportation of goods and transport communication for Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan to Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as cargo transportation and transport communication for Azerbaijan through the territory of Armenia to its exclave Nakhichevan.

“I would like to again draw attention to the fact that there is no mention of ‘corridor’ in the November 10 statement either in relation to Meghri or any other territory of Armenia. The choice of communication routes from Armenia to Russia and from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan is a separate topic for discussion. An important condition for the effectiveness of this point is the full exchange of prisoners of war, hostages, other detained persons and the bodies of the dead, as well as an enhanced search for the missing,” Pashinyan said.