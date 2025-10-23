HYDERABAD — Defense consultations between Armenia and India were held in the city of Hyderabad, India. The news was reported by Armenpress, citing a Facebook post by the Spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

The consultations were co-chaired by Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, and Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary for International Cooperation at India’s Ministry of Defense. Armenia’s Ambassador to India, Vahagn Afyan, also participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the implementation progress of the 2025 cooperation program and emphasized the need to include several new areas of collaboration in next year’s plan.

The participants exchanged views on regional and international security issues and briefed each other on recent developments within their respective armed forces.

At the conclusion of the consultations, the Armenian and Indian defense ministries signed the 2026 Cooperation Program, which outlines a range of activities — including high-level and expert exchanges, military education, defense technology collaboration, combat training and exercises, and knowledge sharing in several other domains.

It was agreed that the next round of consultations will be held in the Republic of Armenia.