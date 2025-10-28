GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California announced the start of the iconic steel façade installation, marking a significant construction milestone for the landmark center.

The internationally acclaimed Alajajian Marcoosi Architects designed the museum. The exterior draws inspiration from the dramatic rock formations of the Armenian Highlands.

The facade’s fragmented yet unifying structure symbolizes Armenian communities dispersed around the globe, converging into a single enduring form through the museum’s shared mission.

The steel façade is being crafted by A. Zahner Company of Kansas City, Missouri, which serves as the project’s Architectural Metal Cladding Consultant. Zahner is recognized internationally for its innovative work with metal in architecture and has collaborated on numerous iconic cultural institutions.

“The installation of the steel façade is a defining moment for the Armenian American Museum,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “The façade will embody both the story of our heritage and the vision for our future, creating a landmark that will inspire generations.”

Construction of the museum continues to progress, with the façade installation advancing the landmark building toward its completion at the end of 2026.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a world-class educational and cultural institution currently under construction in the heart of Glendale’s Arts and Entertainment District. The museum will feature Permanent and Temporary Exhibitions, an Auditorium, a Learning Center, a Demonstration Kitchen, an Archives Center, and more. Its mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience.