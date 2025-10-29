YEREVAN –The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, presided over by Judge Zhora Chichoyan, has announced the verdict in the case concerning the attempted assassination of former Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, which occurred during the night of November 9–10, 2020.

The court found the defendant, Torgom Asatryan, guilty and sentenced him to 5 years and 6 months in prison.

It should be recalled that Torgom Asatryan, an MMA champion, was initially charged with attempting to assassinate Ararat Mirzoyan in order to stop his official activities. However, in an earlier ruling, the court reclassified the charge, finding him guilty not of attempted murder but under Article 225, Part 2 of the former Criminal Code — namely, committing acts of violence, destruction, or arson during mass riots; damaging or destroying property; using firearms, explosives, or explosive devices; or offering armed resistance to a government representative.

Asatryan has not admitted guilt and has been held in custody since February 2023.