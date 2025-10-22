YEREVAN — The Republic of Armenia has welcomed the statement by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the removal of transit restrictions for goods destined for Armenia — a move seen as a significant step toward deepening regional cooperation and peace.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan announced the news on her Facebook page, writing that,

“This step is of great importance for the opening of regional communications, the strengthening of mutual trust, and the institutionalization of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in line with the agreements reached in Washington.”

President Aliyev made the announcement during his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, adding that the first example of such transit would be the transportation of Kazakh wheat to Armenia.

“Today marks the beginning of a new phase of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The initialing of the peace agreement just two years after the last military clashes demonstrates that both countries have shown a high level of political will,” Aliyev said.

Following this development, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, speaking at the “Silk Road” Forum in Tbilisi, expressed Armenia’s readiness to facilitate regional transit, including between Turkey and Azerbaijan through Armenian territory.

“We are ready not only politically but also technically to ensure, starting today, the transit of cargo trucks through the Republic of Armenia — from Turkey to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Turkey. The roads and border infrastructure in Armenia are ready for this along the route of Margara, Yeghegnadzor, Sisian, and Goris,” Pashinyan stated.

The Azerbaijani president’s decision to lift the transit ban marks a major milestone in efforts to normalize regional relations. The first shipment — a batch of Kazakh wheat — will travel from Aktau to Baku, continue by rail through Georgia, and then reach Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who also attended the “Silk Road” conference, highlighted that by removing restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia, Baku has contributed to restoring cooperation and rebuilding trust across the South Caucasus.

Together, these developments underscore a growing momentum toward a peaceful, interconnected, and economically integrated South Caucasus — one that both Yerevan and Baku now appear ready to advance.