PARIS — A meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, took place at the Élysée Palace.

The two leaders discussed several key issues on the agenda of the Armenia–France strategic partnership. In particular, they addressed topics related to cooperation in the fields of economy, infrastructure, and other sectors. Both Pashinyan and Macron once again emphasized the strategic importance of bilateral relations and expressed their readiness to continue taking consistent steps in that direction.

The discussion also covered issues of regional significance. President Macron once again congratulated Armenia on the establishment of peace with Azerbaijan and reaffirmed France’s unwavering support for Armenia’s sovereignty and efforts to strengthen peace.

The sides exchanged views on the TRIPP project and the ongoing efforts to reopen regional communication routes. In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan provided updates on the progress of the work being carried out.

Nikol Pashinyan and Emmanuel Macron also discussed further development of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union. Both parties highlighted the importance of consistently expanding relations within the framework of the new Armenia–EU partnership agenda.