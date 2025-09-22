By KRIKOR KHODANIAN

The Republic of Armenia is entering its 34th year of independence. During that time the Armenian people went through many trials and disappointments, yet never lost their faith in the future.

On September 21, 1991, a referendum held in Armenia laid the foundation for a new state—one that from the very first days faced cold and dark years, wars and a shattered economy, from which recovery required a long time and great sacrifices. Armenia began to empty out, and tens of thousands of Armenians took the road of emigration, seeking a future for their children on distant shores.

Those who came to power pillaged the country for two decades—reckless individuals who placed their personal gain above the nation’s welfare—and along that road carried out the massacres of “October 27” and “March 1”: the first to seize absolute power, the second to keep power against the will of the people.

In May 2018 a new dawn rose over Armenia when the people rose up and toppled the government that had been looting them, restricting freedoms, and leading the country to ruin, thus opening a more hopeful chapter for society. However, the 44-day war of 2020 followed, which caused fresh despair among many Armenians. There arose a fear that the previously rejected elements might return to power—but despite the defeat suffered during the war, the people remained faithful to the ideals of the Velvet Revolution and resolutely defended their newly gained freedoms and democratic principles.

Then came the loss and depopulation of Artsakh, for which a large share of the blame fell on our northern ally, who became complicit in that human catastrophe. From that moment official Yerevan reached the conclusion that from now on it must rely solely on its own strength, and to do so it must first break free from the orbit of an untrustworthy ally and pursue an independent policy based on national interests.

Today, Armenia is trying to normalize its relations with neighboring countries, end the wars, and create a secure and peaceful environment for its citizens. Yes, to achieve that goal some concessions are being made, but the absence of a reliable ally and the fact of being surrounded by adversaries force the country to take that course so Armenia can survive in this dangerous region, giving its people the chance to prosper and the nation to grow economically stronger.

Unfortunately, there are forces that want to strip away the full independence we have achieved and turn Armenia into a junior member of another country—a unit that serves that country’s interests—but they meet the strong resistance and rejection of the people.

Thirty-four years after independence we can say without hesitation that Armenia’s future is hopeful; our people look to tomorrow with optimism and are ready, through collective strength, to overcome every difficulty they face and together build a brighter future.

Happy Independence Day.

“MASSIS”