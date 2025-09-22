YEREVAN — An international exhibition titled “Sacred Dialogue: From the Louvre to the History Museum of Armenia” has opened at the History Museum of Armenia. The exhibition was launched on Armenia’s Independence Day through the collaboration of the History Museum of Armenia and the Louvre Museum in Paris, with the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports (MoESCS).

According to the source, sixteen remarkable Eastern Christian masterpieces from the Louvre’s collection are displayed alongside a specially selected group from the rich holdings of the History Museum of Armenia. The works span from the 4th to the 19th centuries and include examples of glass and woodwork, stone carvings such as khachkars and architectural fragments, exceptional pieces of jewelry, as well as church vestments, curtains, liturgical vessels, and icons.

The joint display aims to highlight the richness and diversity of Armenia’s and the Christian East’s centuries-old artistic heritage. Organizers noted that the exhibition also marks the beginning of a new stage of cooperation between the two museums, following the memorandum of understanding signed last year.

Ahead of the opening, a press conference was held at the History Museum of Armenia with the participation of MoESCS Minister Zhanna Andreasyan, Louvre President and Director Laurence des Cars, and History Museum of Armenia Director Davit Poghosyan.

“It is a special honor and pride to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day for the second year in a row with a new museum exhibition within the framework of international cooperation. Such partnerships reflect the strength of our statehood and show that culture is one of the most important foundations of the nation,” said Minister Andreasyan.

Louvre President and Director Laurence des Cars expressed gratitude for the opportunity to value Armenia’s cultural heritage on such an important national day, emphasizing that this dialogue reflects the depth of collaboration between the two countries. She also announced that the Louvre will soon open a new section dedicated to Byzantine art and Eastern Christianity, which will include further cooperation with the History Museum of Armenia.

Museum Director Davit Poghosyan highlighted that the displayed works are spiritual and artistic masterpieces whose origins stretch from Egypt to the Byzantine Empire and Armenia, covering cultural layers from the 4th to the 19th centuries. “For us, this partnership with the Louvre is vital, both in its new format and in launching a new phase of cooperation. The initiative was made possible thanks to the active support and direct involvement of Minister Zhanna Andreasyan and the MoESCS. We are delighted to see this exhibition come to life in such a short time,” said Poghosyan.

The exhibition will remain open until March 21, 2026.