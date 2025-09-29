NEW YORK — At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared that although peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the Washington Declaration, significant work remains. He stressed that the rhetoric used by Azerbaijan’s president undermines this peace.

“Peace has been established, but peace is not a vacation — it is daily work. Peace requires constant care, like a newborn child, to protect it from infection, cold and heat, indifference, and pessimism,” Pashinyan said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump has played a decisive role in the peace process.

The prime minister underlined the importance of clarifying the fate of missing persons and addressing the issue of those imprisoned as a result of the long-lasting conflict, which he said remains part of the government’s daily work.

On the “Zangezur Corridor” Rhetoric

Pashinyan emphasized that there is no mention of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” in any documents agreed upon in Washington. Referring to the “TRIP Route” infrastructure project, he explained that it will operate through Armenia under a U.S.-Armenia business model with both regional and global importance.

He noted, however, that the Azerbaijani president has repeatedly used the term “Zangezur Corridor,” including from the very podium of the UN.

“Such an expression does not exist in any of the Washington-agreed documents. It has never been part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations. In Armenia, this term is perceived as a territorial demand and is associated with conflict rhetoric,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, such language does not build confidence in peace, nor does it align with the spirit of high-level agreements reached. “The Azerbaijani president speaks of Armenia’s so-called capitulation from different platforms. Honestly, I do not understand the point of spreading aggressive rhetoric that has nothing to do with objective reality, especially when we have achieved positive results through joint difficult efforts. Isn’t peace itself a sufficient source of satisfaction and joy? It is for me,” he stated.

Armenia–Turkey Relations

Pashinyan pointed out that the TRIP Route project is linked to the existing Armenia–Turkey railways, highways, pipelines, and power lines. He welcomed the “unprecedented positive dialogue” between Yerevan and Ankara, noting his regular meetings with President Erdoğan, which he described as increasingly trustworthy. He expressed confidence that these developments would lead to the establishment of diplomatic relations and the full opening of borders.

Expanding Diplomatic Geography

He highlighted Armenia’s expanding diplomatic relations, citing the recent establishment of ties with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. “A balanced foreign policy opens new horizons. We are deepening relations with the Middle East and Central Asia,” he said.

Toward EU Accession

The prime minister also discussed Armenia’s EU aspirations, noting the National Assembly’s March adoption of a law initiating the accession process. “This law reflects our unprecedentedly high level of relations with the EU and demonstrates our commitment to democratic values,” Pashinyan said. He emphasized Armenia’s goal to meet EU standards institutionally, regardless of whether membership is ultimately granted.

Constitutional Reform and Democratic Future

Pashinyan announced plans to hold a constitutional referendum after securing a new mandate in 2026 to adopt a new constitution linking all branches of government directly to the people, thereby strengthening statehood and democracy.

He also previewed major events planned in Armenia for 2026, including hosting the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in October. By then, he expressed hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan would have signed a peace treaty, Armenia and Turkey would have opened their border, and large parts of the TRIP Route investment program would be underway.

Closing Remarks

“The Republic of Armenia reaffirms its commitment to the peace agenda and the peace we have achieved. I am confident that through close dialogue with Azerbaijan, and with the support of regional countries and the international community, we will never again stray from the path of peace. Long live dialogue, long live diplomacy, long live peace,” Prime Minister Pashinyan concluded.