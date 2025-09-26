MOSCOW — A meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, took place at the Kremlin.

Welcoming PM Pashinyan Putin stated. “Dear Nikol Vovayi, dear friends, good evening. I am very pleased to see you. Thank you for accepting our invitation and attending the international event dedicated to the development of the nuclear sector.

Armenia’s nuclear power plant has been operating for a long time and, as you mentioned during the forum, it provides about 30 percent of the country’s electricity. That is a significant figure. Rosatom is now working on extending the operating life of that plant, so your presence at the congress is entirely logical.

Overall, our relations are developing well. We have nearly $11 billion in trade turnover. According to our statistics, in 2024 trade with Armenia reached $11.7 billion, which is a record figure. Relations are also expanding in other areas. We always have much to discuss, and although we met recently, I am very glad to welcome you again to Moscow. Once more—welcome.”

Responding Pashinyan stated. “Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you for inviting me to the World Nuclear Week international forum. Today we learned many new things about nuclear technologies, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share in that knowledge.

Indeed, the role of nuclear energy continues to grow and is already recognized worldwide as an environmentally friendly energy source. For Armenia as well, nuclear energy is very important. You rightly noted that we are working closely with the Russian Federation to extend the operation of the Armenian nuclear power plant until 2036. At the same time, we are exploring projects suitable for Armenia, including small modular nuclear technologies, and we have an active dialogue with Russia on this matter. We are also working very productively with Rosatom.

Overall, our relations are developing as planned. You mentioned mutual trade turnover. It is true that this year there has been some decline due to global processes, but I believe there are opportunities to work together so that our trade continues to grow at the pace recorded in 2023–2024. Of course, our bilateral agenda is very rich, and we truly have many issues to discuss. Thank you.”