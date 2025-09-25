YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a statement on social media regarding the deadly shooting in Merdzavan, Armavir Province, which claimed the life of the head of the enlarged Parakar community.

“I strongly condemn the brazen armed attack in Merdzavan, Parakar community, which resulted in the death of community head Valodya Grigoryan and his companion. Another individual has been critically wounded.

I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Parakar. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Law enforcement must urgently identify all individuals involved in this crime.

A detailed analysis must also be conducted to understand what preventive measures should have been taken in Parakar to avoid repeated acts of violence, who was responsible for carrying them out, and why they were not implemented. Necessary conclusions will be drawn from this analysis,” Pashinyan wrote.

The Incident

On September 23 at 11:52 p.m., police received a report of gunfire on Yerevanyan Highway in Merdzavan village, Armavir region. Two men were killed and one was wounded. Among the victims was Valodya Grigoryan, the head of the enlarged Parakar community.

Police discovered a Toyota vehicle bearing bullet marks, along with a hat, shoes, and a phone believed to belong to the victims. A large number of assault rifle cartridges were also found at the scene.

Details from Investigators

According to Artak Hovhannisyan, senior investigator with the Investigative Committee’s Department for Crimes Against the Person, a masked gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon at Valodya Grigoryan, police officer Karen Abrahamyan, and their companion Artzrun Galstyan. Grigoryan and Abrahamyan died instantly, while Galstyan was transported to a medical center in serious condition but is not in life-threatening danger.

Hovhannisyan added that surveillance cameras captured the entire attack, identifying the shooter and the sequence of events: the assailant approached on foot wearing a mask and long clothing, fired multiple bursts from an assault rifle, and then moved closer to the fallen victims. He fired additional rounds at Grigoryan and Abrahamyan while they were already on the ground, struck Grigoryan on the head with the rifle butt to ensure death, and then fled the scene.

Published footage shows the masked assailant approaching the three men with a rifle, opening fire, and continuing to shoot at the fallen victims before escaping.