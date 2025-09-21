Up next
BEIJING – The figure skating pair representing Armenia, Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin, have secured a spot at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

At the ISU Skate to Milano Figure Skating Qualifier 2025 in Beijing, the duo placed second with a total score of 186.84 points (63.85 in the short program and 122.99 in the free program), earning Armenia a place in the Olympic pairs figure skating competition.

This achievement is historic for Armenia, as it will mark the country’s first-ever appearance in pairs figure skating at the Olympic Games. Akopova and Rakhmanin’s performance will serve as Armenia’s debut in this discipline on the Olympic stage.

The 22-year-old Akopova and 26-year-old Rakhmanin previously competed for the Russian national team, winning a silver medal at the 2021 Russian Cup stage. However, they missed major competitions over the last two seasons. In the summer of 2025, the Executive Committee of the Russian Figure Skating Federation approved their transfer to the Armenian national team, allowing them to represent Armenia in international competitions.

 

