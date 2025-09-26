YEREVAN — The world-renowned BERD Dance Ensemble, Armenia’s Honored National Dance Collective, is set to bring its artistry and cultural heritage to the United States this November with a series of live performances in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

Founded in 1963 by Balletmaster and People’s Artist of Armenia, Boris Gevorgyan, the BERD Dance Ensemble has been a pioneer of Armenian dance and cultural preservation.

Over the past six decades, it has flourished into Armenia’s largest dance studio and established itself as one of its most cherished cultural ambassadors.

Passed down to his son Karen Gevorgyan in the 1990s, Armenian dance was enriched even further with new ethnographic and choreographic approaches. Throughout the years, Karen Gevorgyan created more than 50 original works which became classical examples of Armenian national dance. He has also researched historical dance texts, and traveled widely across Armenia, documenting migration stories and traditions, transforming them into stage productions.

With more than 40 international tours and over one million audience members worldwide, the Ensemble has captivated global stages with its powerful interpretations of Armenian folk and traditional dance.

Now, for the second time, they are returning to the United States, with three solo performances across the country.

U.S. Tour Dates: Los Angeles – November 9, 2025 hyeticket.com

Chicago – November 14, 2025 | 7:00 PM at Christian Heritage Academy

Soon available ticketmicket.com

New York – November 16, 2025 | 5:00 PM at Oceana Theater

https://booking.oceanatheater.com/event-details/berd-dance-ensemble-karen-gevorkyan-60/

For the Armenian diaspora, BERD’s performances are more than dance—they are a living bridge to Armenia’s history and identity. Each performance is a celebration of ancestral roots, bringing communities together and preserving traditions through the language of movement.

As BERD Dance Ensemble prepares to take the stage in the United States, audiences can expect a breathtaking evening that embodies the spirit, resilience, and cultural pride of Armenia and fosters a profound connection to the homeland from afar.