GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced the successful completion of the Hazarashen Skylight glass installation, marking a major construction milestone for the landmark cultural and educational center.

The Hazarashen Skylight rises to the horizon of the museum building’s core, illuminating the Grand Lobby with natural light and warmly welcoming visitors as they step into the museum.

The skylight takes its name and inspiration from the hazarashen—a traditional Armenian roof design made from “a thousand” (hazar) pieces of wood used in homes across the Armenian Highlands. Carrying forward this legacy of hospitality and craftsmanship, the Hazarashen Skylight serves as an inviting gesture to the museum’s patrons with the heartfelt message: “Welcome to Our Home.”

“With the completion of the Hazarashen Skylight, we are one step closer to opening the doors of the Armenian American Museum to the public,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “The skylight illuminates the Grand Lobby with natural light and symbolizes the spirit of welcome and belonging that will define the visitor experience at the museum.”

The next phase of construction includes installing the museum’s iconic façade, which will rise piece by piece to shape the signature architectural identity of the Armenian American Museum.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a world-class educational and cultural institution currently under construction in the heart of Glendale’s Arts and Entertainment District. The museum will feature Permanent and Temporary Exhibitions, an Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more. Its mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience.