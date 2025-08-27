YEREVAN — The Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership following the second round of the Armenia–UK Strategic Dialogue held in Yerevan.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan and the UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories, Rt Hon Stephen Doughty MP. Building on the inaugural dialogue in London in 2023, the two sides reviewed progress made and set a forward-looking agenda to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties.

Both parties reaffirmed their strong commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of fundamental human rights. Armenia briefed the UK on its ongoing democratic reforms, anti-corruption efforts, and judicial strengthening. The United Kingdom commended Armenia’s progress and pledged continued support.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in the areas of security and defense, including high-level engagements, the exchange of defense attachés, and collaboration in cybersecurity and countering hybrid threats.

Turning to regional issues, discussions emphasized the South Caucasus, with the UK welcoming the recent agreements reached in Washington between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both sides underlined that these agreements represent a decisive step toward normalization based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and borders as defined by the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

The leaders also stressed the importance of opening regional communications and welcomed Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative as a means to advance regional connectivity, peace, and prosperity.

The dialogue highlighted the importance of deepening economic relations. Armenia and the UK committed to expanding trade and investment ties, including through opportunities provided by United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF). Discussions also covered implementation of the Armenia–UK Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with both sides noting the role of International Financial Institutions in supporting Armenia’s inclusive economic development and diversification.

The parties welcomed the growth of people-to-people ties and underscored the importance of education, cultural exchange, and professional cooperation.

Prime Minister Pashinyan’s Meeting with Minister Doughty

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Minister Doughty and described the current stage in Armenia–UK relations as a “very important, even historic period.” He emphasized that the peace agreements reached in Washington between Armenia and Azerbaijan have created a foundation for stability, predictability, and cooperation across the region.

Minister Doughty congratulated Armenia on the outcomes of the Washington negotiations and reiterated the UK’s strong support for the peace process and the broader normalization agenda. Both sides agreed that elevating ties to a Strategic Partnership reflects their shared values and vision for future cooperation.

Discussions also looked forward to Armenia hosting two major international events in 2026 — the European Political Community Summit and the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17). The United Kingdom expressed readiness to support Armenia in the successful organization of COP17 to ensure tangible, meaningful outcomes.

The Strategic Dialogue concluded with a joint reaffirmation of the commitment to deepen bilateral relations, expand economic and cultural cooperation, and advance regional peace and security. Armenia and the United Kingdom now move forward as Strategic Partners, charting a path toward stronger ties, shared prosperity, and enduring collaboration.