YEREVAN — Armenia’s government on Monday declined to confirm or deny a report claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Washington on Friday.

“Multiple sources confirm to me that Armenia and Azerbaijan are poised to announce their intention for peace later this week in Washington,” Alex Raufoglu, an Azerbaijani journalist based in the U.S. capital, wrote in a post on X earlier in the day.

“Trump is expected to host both Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev at the White House on Friday, sources tell me,” he added, without providing further details.

There have been no official statements from the White House or the U.S. State Department regarding the report.

In comments to Public Radio of Armenia, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that it could neither confirm nor deny the circulating information at this time.

“In cases of such visits, there is, as a rule, an official announcement. Information can be considered confirmed only when there is an official statement,” the office noted.

“As of now, no official announcement has been issued. Therefore, we kindly ask that any information regarding a possible visit be treated as unconfirmed until an official statement is released.”