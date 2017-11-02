Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian’s Intriguing Presentation on the Middle East

PASADENA — Rotary International leaders and Armenian American community representatives and members packed into Pasadena’s University Club lecture hall on November 1st to hear Rev. Dr. Paul Haidoestian’s presentation on “Is Peace Possible in the Middle East?” The event was organized by Rotary International District 5300 Garbis Der-Yeghiayan Peace Institute.

The audience was welcomed by Dr. Garbis Der-Yeghiayan, President of Mashdots College, Past District Governor of Rotary International and Chair-Elect of Rotarian Action Group for Peace. In his introductory remarks, Dr. Der-Yeghiayan spoke very highly of Rev. Dr. Haidostian and his numerous accomplishments as a visionary university president, dynamic church and community leader, distinguished scholar, prolific writer and speaker and a man for all seasons.

Rev. Dr.. Haidostian, President of Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon and Chair of the Central Committee of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East, presented a most intriguing, informative and enlightening lecture on the prospects of peace in the Middle East capturing the attention of the audience. The power-point presentation included fascinating statistical information on the region and covered the following topics: Does peace have a definition?, Peace and Justice, peace as surrender is a failed peace, peace as a domination is a forced peace, peace examples, global and local peace, peace and the evil enemy, peace and the good self, possibilities for peace and the role of education in promoting peace.

The attentive audience followed the presentation with great interest and actively participated in the question-answer session. Rev. Dr. Haidostian answered all the questions in great detail which was greatly appreciated by the audience.

At the conclusion of the event, Dr. Der-Yeghiayan presented the first copy of his recently published photo-album on Western Armenia and Cilicia to Rev. Dr. Haidostian thanking him for writing the superbly masterful preface in the book. He also expressed his admiration to him for his 15-year magnetic leadership of Haigazian University and the Armenian community in the Middle East by conferring upon him the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree assisted by Dr. Varujan Gabuchian, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mashdots College.

Rev. Dr. Haidostian’s incredible presentation will be long remembered by all those who had the privilege of attending this engaging and delectable event.