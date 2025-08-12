Up next
YEREVAN — The Ministry of Economy of Armenia has announced that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will make an official visit to Armenia from August 18 to 21.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, had first revealed plans for the Iranian president’s visit back in June, though at that time he did not specify the exact dates.

As part of the visit, a business forum will be held in Yerevan on August 19.

According to the Ministry of Economy, representatives from Iran’s industrial, road construction, agricultural, supply chain, pharmaceutical, engineering services, and light industry sectors have expressed interest in participating in the forum.

