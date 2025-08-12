WASHINGTON, DC — Following the initial signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, former member of the Turkish Parliament from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, has called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to open the Armenia–Turkey border.

Paylan made the appeal in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) microblog.

“The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump, signed a historic agreement that ended decades of hostility. It is our duty to take immediate steps to make this peace permanent. Mr. Erdoğan, open the Turkey–Armenia border without delay, unite the peoples of Armenia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan. Let us take this step immediately,” he wrote.