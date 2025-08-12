Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — Following the initial signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, former member of the Turkish Parliament from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, has called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to open the Armenia–Turkey border.

Paylan made the appeal in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) microblog.

“The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump, signed a historic agreement that ended decades of hostility. It is our duty to take immediate steps to make this peace permanent. Mr. Erdoğan, open the Turkey–Armenia border without delay, unite the peoples of Armenia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan. Let us take this step immediately,” he wrote.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

4 Armenian Soldiers Killed by Azeri Aggression

YEREVAN — The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports the deaths of four…

Armenia\’s President Congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan

YEREVAN — The President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian has…

Religious Extremism and Genocide

By Arthur Salibian, MD Religious extremism has been in the forefront of…

Nagorno Karabakh Requests Appropriate Measures from International Community to Lift Illegal Blockade by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT — The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) has again addressed…