Three Armenians Elected Members of Romanian Parliament

BUCHAREST (Armenpress) — Three Armenians were elected as members of Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of the Parliament of Romania as results of the elections held on December 11.

Armenian minority representative Varujan Pambuccian nominated by the Armenian Union of Romania, Varujan Vosganian nominated by the list of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) were reelected.

Lucian-Eduard Simion was elected as member of the Parliament for the first time, he was nominated by the list of Social-Democrats.

Varujan Pambuccian for years has been the head of national minority group in the Romanian Parliament, as well as he is author of a number of legislative initiatives in the IT sector.

Varujan Vosganian is one of the members of the first meeting of the Romanian Parliament, has been the first head of the national minority group. Vosganian has been a senator, and member of Romania’s government for two times (2006-2008 as Minister of Economy and Finance, 2012-2013 Minister of Economy). Both are famous political figures in Romania. Vosganian is Chairman of the Armenian Union of Romania, whereas Pambuccian is Vice-Chairman.

Lucian-Eduard Simion is the head of local branch of the Armenian Union of Romania.