Top Posts
Home Armenian Three Armenians Elected Members of Romanian Parliament
ArmenianNewsPoliticsWorld

Three Armenians Elected Members of Romanian Parliament

December 15, 2016

BUCHAREST (Armenpress) — Three Armenians were elected as members of Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of the Parliament of Romania as results of the elections held on December 11.

Armenian minority representative Varujan Pambuccian nominated by the Armenian Union of Romania, Varujan Vosganian nominated by the list of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) were reelected.

Lucian-Eduard Simion was elected as member of the Parliament for the first time, he was nominated by the list of Social-Democrats.

Varujan Pambuccian for years has been the head of national minority group in the Romanian Parliament, as well as he is author of a number of legislative initiatives in the IT sector.

Varujan Vosganian is one of the members of the first meeting of the Romanian Parliament, has been the first head of the national minority group. Vosganian has been a senator, and member of Romania’s government for two times (2006-2008 as Minister of Economy and Finance, 2012-2013 Minister of Economy). Both are famous political figures in Romania. Vosganian is Chairman of the Armenian Union of Romania, whereas Pambuccian is Vice-Chairman.

Lucian-Eduard Simion is the head of local branch of the Armenian Union of Romania.

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Call Our Pilots Back Home, Armenia!

November 6, 2015

OSCE Minsk Group to Visit Armenia and Azerbaijan

July 13, 2015

James Warlick Criticizes Adoption of PACE Report on Karabakh

November 6, 2015

Kardashians Pay Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

April 10, 2015

French FM Condemns Destruction of Armenian Church in Deir ez- Zor

October 1, 2014

A Message to Our Friends

November 23, 2015

Canadian Parliament Adopts Motion Declaring April 24 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

April 28, 2015

Number of Eligible Voters Increased While Armenia’s Population Dwindling

March 30, 2012

Thousands in Armenia Donate to Help Embattled TV

December 6, 2010

LA Sheriff Candidate Jim McDonnell Visits SDHP Headquarters

October 10, 2014

Leave a Reply























 