YEREVAN — The National Statistical Committee reported that Armenia’s GDP in the second quarter of 2025 increased by 5.9% compared to the same period in 2024.

In nominal terms, GDP at current prices reached 2,397,624.6 million drams by the end of the reporting period. GDP per capita at market prices stood at 817,783 drams, equivalent to $2,112 or €1,863.

The sectors showing the strongest growth compared to the same quarter in 2024 were construction (24.4%), information and communication (20.3%), and professional, scientific, and technical activities (15.5%).

Double-digit growth was also recorded in two additional sectors: electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply (12.3%), and mining and quarrying (11.8%). Financial and insurance activities grew by 7.5%, while administrative and support services rose by 5.6%.

Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries increased by 5.4%, and accommodation and food services grew by 4.9%. Public administration, defense, and compulsory social security expanded by 4.7%, while healthcare and social services rose by 4.2%. Water supply, sewerage, waste management, and recycling grew by 3.4%. Wholesale and retail trade, as well as repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 3.1%. Real estate activities showed modest growth of 0.9%, while other service activities rose by 2.7%.

By contrast, declines were observed in transportation and storage (-14.1%), as well as in manufacturing, arts, entertainment and recreation (-2.4% each), and education (-0.9%).

The state budget for 2025 projects Armenia’s economic growth at 5.1%, with inflation forecast at 3% (±1.5%).

Preliminary statistics indicate that economic activity in the first half of 2025 grew by 6.3% compared to January–June 2024. In July, year-on-year inflation was recorded at 3.4%.