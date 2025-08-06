WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to discuss securing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Among other topics, the two officials addressed efforts to establish lasting peace between the two countries. However, the official statement from Washington did not provide further details about the conversation.

According to the U.S. State Department’s press release, Secretary Rubio and Minister Barrot also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to reach a ceasefire, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in Sudan, and peacebuilding efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Marco Rubio and Jean-Noël Barrot reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon.