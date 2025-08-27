JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly acknowledged on Tuesday, for the first time, that he recognizes the genocide carried out by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks in the early 20th century, The Times of Israel reported.

When asked by Patrick Bet-David on his podcast why Israel has not formally recognized the Armenian Genocide, Netanyahu replied, “I think we have. I think the Knesset passed a resolution to that effect,” though no such legislation has ever been passed into law.

Pressed on why no Israeli prime minister had previously recognized the genocide, Netanyahu responded, “I just did. Here you go.”

Turkey reacted angrily on Wednesday, condemning and rejecting Netanyahu’s remarks. “Netanyahu’s statement on the events of 1915 is an attempt to exploit past tragic events for political reasons,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further added: “Netanyahu, who is on trial for his role in the genocide committed against the Palestinian people, is attempting to cover up the crimes he and his government have committed. We condemn and reject this statement, which is incompatible with historical and legal facts.”