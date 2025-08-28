PASADENA — The Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) proudly hosted its 7th Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony and Dinner on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the AEBU Center in Pasadena, California. The event brought together community leaders, supporters, families, and students to celebrate the achievements of this year’s outstanding scholarship recipients.

The evening began with welcoming remarks by Dr. Rosine Der-Tavitian, a current member of the AEBU Scholarship Fund Committee, who thanked attendees for their continued support. She acknowledged the dedicated members of the Scholarship Fund Committee, including Chair Mr. Vasken Khodanian, and committee members Mr. Jirayr Guiragossian, Ms. Talin Keshishoghlian, Mr. Khatchig Kechian, and Mrs. Karine Kojababian, all present at the event. She also recognized Mr. Tateos Koroghlian and Mrs. Loucine Boyamian, who were unable to attend.

Serving as Master of Ceremonies was Ellen Vartanyan, a Political Science student and active Armenian community leader. Vartanyan, who recently completed an internship in Washington, D.C. with the Armenian Assembly of America and the Osgood Center for International Studies, emphasized the importance of empowering youth through knowledge, service, and advocacy.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Talinn Grigor, Professor of Art and Architectural History at the University of California, Davis. A leading scholar in postcolonial and feminist art and architectural history, Dr. Grigor discussed her newly released book, The Armenian Woman, Minoritarian Agency, and the Making of Iranian Modernity, 1860–1979 (Stanford University Press, 2025), co-authored with Dr. Houri Berberian. She highlighted the critical role Armenian women played in shaping modern Iranian history and stressed the power of education as a tool of empowerment.

Honoring the Scholarship Recipients

Since its inception in 2017, the AEBU Scholarship Program has awarded more than $150,000 to over 70 students across the United States, Armenia, and Lebanon. This year, scholarships were awarded to a new group of inspiring Armenian students pursuing higher education in a variety of fields including political science, mathematics, international relations, sociology, and animal science. One of the most inspiring moments of the evening was when the attendees were introduced to a young man who sponsored one of the awards this year. Mr. Mher Babikian, Service Tax Senior Manager at Ernst and Young in Seattle, WA has recently donated all the monetary gifts he received on his birthday and graduation to the AEBU Scholarship Fund in memory of his grandmother, Mrs. Araxi Babikian. In his speech, he urged all the young attendees to pursue higher education at any cost.

2025 U.S.-based Scholarship Recipients:

Sofia Gevorgian – Los Angeles, CA

Sofia is studying Political Science and Middle Eastern Studies at UCLA. She contributes as a writer for Aleph, a journal showcasing undergraduate research, and serves as a judicial intern at the Los Angeles Superior Court. Sofia is also a researcher for the Aurora Foundation’s humanitarian program and tutors English to Korean students via Ringle.

Ellen Hovhannisyan – Laramie, WY

Ellen is attending Columbia University, majoring in Political Science and Economics with a minor in Middle Eastern Studies. She is the co-founder of Gitunik, an online school for children affected by the Artsakh War. Ellen is also an Armenian language tutor, translator, and an avid cellist.

Samantha Kelejian – Fresno, CA

Samantha studies History and Performing Arts at UC San Diego. She volunteers at the Fresno Rescue Mission, supports Blanket Making and Bunco for Bears committees, and frequently performs the National Anthem at Armenian community events.

Susan Latchinian – Pasadena, CA

Susan will attend UC Davis to study Animal Science. While at Pasadena City College, she was an active member of the Armenian Students Association, helping decorate the Armenian Float. She has danced with the Nor Serount Cultural Association and volunteered at Christmas Tree Lane. Susan also worked at Hillcrest Pet Hospital, assisting with pre- and post-surgical care.

Ohan Semirjyan – Bethesda, MD

Ohan is pursuing Applied Mathematics and Finance at the University of Maryland. He serves as the head coach at Shnorhali School (St. Mary Armenian Church) and is treasurer of the university’s Armenian Students Association. He also participated in the university’s FIRE program (First-Year Innovation and Research Experience).

Verzhin Shagrikyan – Pasadena, CA

Verzhin is studying Sociology at California State University, Los Angeles. She served as President of her high school’s Armenian Club for two years and traveled to Armenia on a mission trip to teach students from Artsakh. She also tutors in STEM subjects and works as a peer leader.

Sargis Simonyan – Yerevan, Armenia

Sargis is currently studying International Relations at Johns Hopkins University. A former board member of Georgetown University’s Armenian Students Association, he also participated in Arabic calligraphy workshops and continues to explore the cultural intersections of language and identity.

Each recipient shared their journey through in-person speeches or video messages, underscoring the transformative impact of AEBU’s support on their academic and community goals.

The evening also featured a silent auction of artwork donated by Mr. Souren and Sona Der Stepanian of Quadra Framing (Glendale, CA), and artist Mr. Avedis Magarian (QoVadis). Proceeds from the auction will directly benefit the AEBU Scholarship Fund.