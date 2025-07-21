YEREVAN — The closing ceremony of the 22nd Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival took place in a festive atmosphere, where the jury officially announced this year’s award winners.

The honorary guest and president of the Regional Competition jury was Iranian director Amir Naderi. Other jury members included Kira Kovalenko, winner of the “Un Certain Regard” top prize at the Cannes Film Festival and a protégé of Alexander Sokurov, as well as Armenian-American actor Karen Karagulian, known for his long-standing collaboration with filmmaker Sean Baker.

International Feature Film Competition

Golden Apricot: Fiume or Death (dir. Igor Bezinović)

Silver Apricot: Holy Electricity (dir. Tato Kotetishvili)

Special Mention: Songs of a Slow Burnt Land (dir. Olha Zhurba)

Apricot Stone Short Film Competition

Golden Apricot: Mayrenik (Motherland) (dir. Gor Arushanyan)

Silver Apricot: Snake Soup (dir. Zakar Demirchyan)

Special Mention: The World Is Ours (dir. Areg Azatyan)

Gennadi Melkonyan Special Award: Mayrenik (Motherland) (dir. Gor Arushanyan)

FIPRESCI Prize

Ayesha Can’t Fly Away (dir. Morad Mostafa)

Regional Competition