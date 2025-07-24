Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The Government of the Republic of Armenia has denied the publication by Periodista Digital regarding the unblocking of communications in the South Caucasus.

According to the government, certain media outlets have cited a July 22 publication presented as news, which in reality is another manifestation of hybrid warfare and manipulative propaganda. This disinformation piece was published on a website called Periodista Digital, a platform of questionable origin that has repeatedly been criticized for using fake identities and disseminating manipulative and unsubstantiated content.

“The article in question has no connection to reality. The Republic of Armenia’s positions on unblocking regional transport infrastructure are clearly outlined in the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an extensive overview of the matter during his July 16 press conference.

Further clarifications were also provided by the Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, in a July 21 interview with Armenpress. Any information contradicting the content of these official statements cannot be considered accurate.

We urge media outlets and the public to refrain from spreading such misinformation and to rely solely on official and trustworthy sources,” the statement reads.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

The First Meeting of YSU Alumni Took Place in the USA

BURBANK — Under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate…

Hrant Dink Foundation Opens Research Library in Istanbul

ISTANBUL — Hrant Dink Foundation has established a research library specialized on…

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Armenia from…

Turkey\’s Erdogan Slams Ex-President Gül for ’Football Diplomacy’ with Armenia

ANKARA — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reportedly criticized his predecessor’s…