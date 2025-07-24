YEREVAN — The Government of the Republic of Armenia has denied the publication by Periodista Digital regarding the unblocking of communications in the South Caucasus.

According to the government, certain media outlets have cited a July 22 publication presented as news, which in reality is another manifestation of hybrid warfare and manipulative propaganda. This disinformation piece was published on a website called Periodista Digital, a platform of questionable origin that has repeatedly been criticized for using fake identities and disseminating manipulative and unsubstantiated content.

“The article in question has no connection to reality. The Republic of Armenia’s positions on unblocking regional transport infrastructure are clearly outlined in the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an extensive overview of the matter during his July 16 press conference.

Further clarifications were also provided by the Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, in a July 21 interview with Armenpress. Any information contradicting the content of these official statements cannot be considered accurate.

We urge media outlets and the public to refrain from spreading such misinformation and to rely solely on official and trustworthy sources,” the statement reads.