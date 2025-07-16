YEREVAN — Armenian football champion FC Noah advanced to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after a 2–2 draw against Montenegrin champions Budućnost on Tuesday night in Podgorica.

In the first leg on July 8 in Abovyan, Noah secured a 1–0 victory, giving them the edge on aggregate.

In Podgorica, Noah took an early lead by scoring twice, but the home team managed to equalize, with the final goal coming in stoppage time at the end of regular play.

In the second qualifying round, Noah will face Hungary’s national champion, Ferencváros, based in Budapest.