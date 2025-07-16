Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenian football champion FC Noah advanced to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after a 2–2 draw against Montenegrin champions Budućnost on Tuesday night in Podgorica.

In the first leg on July 8 in Abovyan, Noah secured a 1–0 victory, giving them the edge on aggregate.

In Podgorica, Noah took an early lead by scoring twice, but the home team managed to equalize, with the final goal coming in stoppage time at the end of regular play.

In the second qualifying round, Noah will face Hungary’s national champion, Ferencváros, based in Budapest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Edvard Asryan Appointed New Chef of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN — President Vahagn Khachaturian on Thursday appointed Major General Edvard Asryan…

All Police Hostages Released, Gunmen Refuse to Surrender

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The anti-government gunmen holed up in a police station…

Armenia Fund Launches Telethon 2013 Fundraising

LOS ANGELES — On Friday, October 18, 2013, Armenia Fund U.S. Western…

Shaping the Future of Democracy in Armenia: “We Have No Right to Fail”

Note: This article is published on the website of the World Economic…