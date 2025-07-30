Up next
PARIS — Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, has been included among a select group of cities around the world recognized for their distinctive pink hues. According to a feature published by the prestigious French newspaper Le Figaro, Yerevan joins Jaipur (India), along with Toulouse, Albi, and Montauban (France), on a list of “pink cities” where architecture and materials create a unique color identity.

The center of Yerevan is built from local volcanic tuff stone, which ranges in color from light pink to orange. This natural material has become an inseparable part of the city’s appearance, creating a warm and harmonious atmosphere—especially at sunset.

Yerevan’s current architectural identity was shaped by the renowned 20th-century architect Alexander Tamanyan, who transformed the city’s color palette into a distinct and cohesive style.

Le Figaro notes that the nickname “pink city” is not a mere poetic description, but rather one rooted in historical context, material culture, and aesthetic decisions. While Jaipur adopted pink as a symbol of hospitality, in Yerevan it stems directly from the natural resources found in the area.

Yerevan is the only capital city on the list—and the only city whose color identity has been shaped entirely by the natural materials present in its region, not through artificial paint. Thus, Yerevan stands out not only for its history and culture but also for its pink-hued architecture, which has now gained international recognition.

