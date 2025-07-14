YEREVAN — The 22nd Golden Apricot International Film Festival has officially opened in Yerevan. This highly anticipated annual cinematic celebration is being held from July 13 to 20, bringing together leading figures from the film industry across the globe. This year’s lineup features award-winning films from prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, and Locarno.

The festival opened with Jafar Panahi’s latest film A Simple Incident, which won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

At the opening ceremony, Festival Director and Artistic Director Karen Avetisyan remarked that as the festival approached, geopolitical tensions—especially those related to the region—grew more intense.

“I believe it’s a great achievement that we were able to organize a full-scale festival, securing a distinguished jury and prominent guests. The geopolitical situation has been reflected in the festival’s programming, as we’ve chosen to focus not on entertainment but on films that reflect our reality. In doing so, we draw attention to painful and pressing issues,” Avetisyan noted.

He highlighted that it was no coincidence one of this year’s special guests is Amir Naderi, one of Iran’s most pivotal post-revolutionary directors and a pillar of the Iranian New Wave. Avetisyan also noted a historic first for the festival—hosting a distinguished guest from Africa, Abderrahmane Sissako. According to Avetisyan, major international film festivals are proud to host Sissako, who is a laureate of both the Cannes Film Festival and the César Awards. Sissako is considered one of the global cinematic voices for human dignity, compassion, justice, and tolerance.

The main sponsor of the festival is the Yerevan Municipality. Mayor Tigran Avinyan emphasized the importance of the participation of cinematic icons such as Amir Naderi, Abderrahmane Sissako, Marco Müller, and other respected film professionals.

“They represent various cultural schools, yet they are united by their international experience and unwavering dedication to cinema. We are also joined by members of the Armenian diaspora, whose presence we highly value. Yerevan is an open city, always ready to welcome those connected to it through memory and heritage,” said Avinyan.

He announced that, with the city’s support, the festival will feature professional programs, workshops, and masterclasses conducted by top-tier specialists.

“These sessions will give young filmmakers, actors, and directors the opportunity to engage with modern standards in the field, connect with industry leaders, and develop their creative skills,” the mayor said, thanking the festival organizers and participants for creating a festive atmosphere.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan said that she had visited the Cinema House several times this year to celebrate significant cultural events. She especially highlighted the 70th birthday celebration of director and Golden Apricot co-founder and president Harutyun Khachatryan, noting that the festival would also honor his milestone during its program.

According to Andreasyan, Golden Apricot has become an integral part of Armenian life.

“We can no longer imagine a summer without Golden Apricot. This packed auditorium is a testament to how highly anticipated the event has become. In the world of cinema, it has become our festival passport—our cultural calling card to the world when discussing film in Armenia. What began as a modest initiative—one many doubted—now firmly holds its place on international platforms,” the minister emphasized.

As in previous years, Harutyun Khachatryan took the stage following the warm words of the guests. He reminded the audience that 2025 marks the anniversaries of renowned Armenian cinematic figures such as Henrik Malyan, Aghasi Ayvazyan, Hrant Matevosyan, and others.

“They were my teachers, my senior friends, and they left a profound legacy in the history of Armenian cinema. We thank them for their art, their path, and the heritage they left behind,” Khachatryan said.

He then invited Golden Apricot co-founders Mikael Stamboltsyan and Susanna Harutyunyan to the stage. Together, to resounding applause, they officially declared the festival open.