BRUSSELS — During a trilateral meeting in Brussels with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their support for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ambitious agenda of democratic reforms, according to a joint press release issued following the meeting.

The European Union highly values Armenia’s efforts to promote stability in the South Caucasus—particularly its continued engagement in peace talks with Azerbaijan and its steps toward normalizing relations with Turkey. The EU reiterated its support for Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, which aims to enhance regional connectivity and reconciliation.

President Ursula von der Leyen recalled her statement from the previous year, emphasizing that the EU and Armenia stand shoulder to shoulder. She added that EU-Armenia relations are now closer than ever, with a highly ambitious partnership agenda and a resilience and growth plan under which €270 million will be allocated to Armenia. This, she noted, demonstrates the EU’s deep commitment to the country.

Von der Leyen also expressed confidence in Armenia’s role in Europe’s future:

“We know that your beautiful country can and must play a role in Europe’s future. The draft peace agreement with Azerbaijan marks a pivotal moment that could bring an end to decades of hostility, and I hope it will be signed as soon as possible. The EU will continue to support you along this path.”

Prime Minister Pashinyan, in his remarks, noted that Armenia has a broad agenda to discuss with the European Union. He agreed that cooperation and relations between Armenia and the EU are developing visibly and rapidly, and expressed gratitude for the EU’s continued support for Armenia’s democratic reform agenda.

“We are committed to continuing the democratic reform agenda, which serves as a solid foundation for the further development of our relations,” said Pashinyan.

The European Union reaffirmed its strong commitment to supporting Armenia’s resilience and long-term development through significant financial and technical assistance. The press release added that EU investments in Armenia are expected to reach €2.5 billion.

During his visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan also met with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. He then traveled to Paris, where he is scheduled to meet with the President of France.

Pashinyan was accompanied by a sizable delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, Minister of Internal Affairs Arpineh Sargsyan, and Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan.