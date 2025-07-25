YEREVAN — In the first half of this year, Armenia’s economic activity index exceeded the previous year’s figure by 6.3%.

This information was included in the latest summary published by the Statistical Committee of the Republic of Armenia.

In June, the index was 8.8% higher than the previous month and showed an 8.6% increase compared to June 2024.

The volume of industrial production for January–June 2025 was 12.1% lower than the same period in 2024, totaling AMD 1 trillion 257 billion 746.6 million. However, in June alone, production rose by 2.5%, amounting to AMD 226 billion 899.7 million. Compared to June 2024, this represents a 1.2% decrease.

Gross agricultural output in the first six months of 2025 exceeded the same period last year by 7.3%, reaching an estimated AMD 316 billion 87.7 million.

Construction volumes grew by 18.5% in January–June 2025 compared to the same period last year, totaling AMD 224 billion 871.5 million. In June, compared to May, there was a 21.1% increase. Compared to June 2024, growth stood at 22.6%. In June 2025, construction activities amounted to AMD 59 billion 408.2 million.

Trade turnover from January to June increased by 3.9% compared to the same period last year, totaling AMD 2 trillion 953 billion 471.8 million. In June, it grew by 6.2% compared to May, amounting to AMD 549 billion 356.9 million. Compared to June 2024, this reflects a 2.8% increase.

The volume of services (excluding trade) in the first half of 2025 rose by 9.8% compared to the same period last year, reaching AMD 1 trillion 812 billion 346.1 million. In June, this volume grew by 1.3% over May, totaling AMD 322 billion 828 million. Compared to June 2024, this represents an 8.2% increase.

The consumer price index for January–June was 3.1% higher than the same period in 2024. In June, prices dropped by 1.3% compared to May but were up by 3.9% compared to June of the previous year.

The industrial product price index for January–June increased by 2.1% compared to the same period last year. In June, prices rose by 0.3% compared to May and by 2.5% compared to June 2024.

Electricity production in the first six months of this year was 0.8% higher than in the same period of the previous year, totaling 4 billion 325.6 million kilowatt-hours. In June, production increased by 6.3% over May, reaching 616.2 million kWh, which is 1.7% higher than in June 2024.

No data was provided regarding the average monthly nominal salary.